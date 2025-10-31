DoubleVerify (DV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $190.4260 million for the quarter. DoubleVerify has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.14 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect DoubleVerify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DV shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $92,747.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,207.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,949.99. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 45.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,726,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 536,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,283,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,382 shares during the period. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $17,214,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 291.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 845,857 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 171.0% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 768,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

