Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $12.74 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.98 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 345.45%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.