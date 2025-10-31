Duke Energy (DUK) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $8.5079 billion for the quarter. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $125.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.71. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $130.03.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Cowen began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 570,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,314,000 after purchasing an additional 84,781 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 879.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 61,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55,534 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 40.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 183,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 53,227 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 986,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 193.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 64,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,356 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.