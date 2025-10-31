Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,077 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

