Edge Financial Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Edge Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,676,577 shares of company stock worth $657,716,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.70. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.38.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

