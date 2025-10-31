Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,704.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $7.16 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 4.96%.The firm had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

