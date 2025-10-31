Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT Stake Lessened by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,054 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 78,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 41,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 6.0%

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $11.43.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.