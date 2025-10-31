Enbridge (ENB) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. CIBC cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

