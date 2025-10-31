Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.39. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.