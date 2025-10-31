Endeavour Silver (EXK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $162.0530 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXK opened at $8.32 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 248,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

