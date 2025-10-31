Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.70, but opened at $31.70. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $32.2910, with a volume of 7,047,653 shares.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Glj Research boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $19.80 to $23.49 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and thirteen have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,799,000 after buying an additional 2,680,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,743,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,387,000 after buying an additional 1,479,153 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 264.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,477,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,593,000 after buying an additional 1,072,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,946,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 827.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after buying an additional 1,028,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

