Enterprise Financial Services’ (EFSC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EFSC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.2%

EFSC stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of ($325.26) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Finn purchased 1,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,165.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,330. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 53.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $287,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

