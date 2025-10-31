EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,939.42. This trade represents a 91.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $159.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.