Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2026 earnings at $5.68 EPS.
ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO
Ero Copper Trading Up 0.5%
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.