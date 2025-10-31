Essent Group (ESNT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $316.8430 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $319.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.46 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Essent Group Price Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Essent Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 243,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,495. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $158,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,700.45. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,316. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

