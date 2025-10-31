Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,377 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cactus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Cactus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Cactus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NYSE WHD opened at $43.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 15.86%.The firm had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,156.16. The trade was a 47.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

