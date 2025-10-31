Ethic Inc. Acquires New Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 35.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

NYSE QTWO opened at $60.77 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71.

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,432.80. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 149,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,628.61. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,499 shares of company stock worth $650,658. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

