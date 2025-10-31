Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,164 Belden Inc $BDC

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE BDC opened at $122.18 on Friday. Belden Inc has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.96.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $698.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

