Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 1,909 Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 204,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,313,651.40. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,659 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $6,187,599.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,295,968 shares in the company, valued at $261,552,261.76. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 419,626 shares of company stock valued at $94,485,676. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reddit Stock Down 7.4%

NYSE:RDDT opened at $195.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 177.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.23. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $185.00 price target on Reddit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

View Our Latest Report on Reddit

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.