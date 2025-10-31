Ethic Inc. Decreases Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. $NUS

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,707 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $79,295.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,080.78. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 23,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $283,031.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,837.50. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 58,926 shares of company stock valued at $711,364 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $10.64 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $526.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

