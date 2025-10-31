Ethic Inc. Sells 4,243 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $233,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 478.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 105.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $259,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $63.05.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $232.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.09 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

