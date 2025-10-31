Ethic Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,174,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after buying an additional 425,202 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth $20,960,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,541,000 after buying an additional 217,589 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth $17,425,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter worth $13,754,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $113.94.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Antonia Korsanos bought 8,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.05 per share, for a total transaction of $645,603.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,340.75. This represents a 54.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.61 per share, for a total transaction of $120,901.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,951.80. This represents a 27.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,088 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

