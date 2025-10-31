Ethic Inc. Takes Position in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 266.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 190.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Trading Down 5.3%

MYRG opened at $213.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.19. MYR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.72 and a twelve month high of $235.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.72 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

