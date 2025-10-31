Evergy (EVRG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Evergy (NASDAQ: EVRG):

10/28/2025 – Evergy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2025 – Evergy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – Evergy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Evergy is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Evergy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/9/2025 – Evergy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $77.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Evergy was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Evergy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Evergy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

