Evotec (EVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $191.6610 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVO opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. Evotec has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Evotec by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evotec by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Evotec from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

