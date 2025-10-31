Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 178.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $281.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Melius Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.32.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

