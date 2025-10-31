Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 190 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Fiduciary Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $666.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $740.41 and its 200 day moving average is $695.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 30.89%.Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,078.06. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

