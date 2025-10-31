Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alexis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 48.9% in the second quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. TRB Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $29,524,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $666.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $740.41 and a 200 day moving average of $695.92. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total value of $390,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,900,268. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

