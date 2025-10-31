First Interstate Bank Has $5.31 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,669,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,184,163,000 after buying an additional 400,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after buying an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,543,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,229,553,000 after purchasing an additional 536,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,041,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,787,329,000 after purchasing an additional 247,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 11.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $666.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $695.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 30.89%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.