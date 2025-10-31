First National (FXNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect First National to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. First National had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts expect First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First National has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.00%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First National by 5,013.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

