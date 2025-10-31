First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.30 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.60 to C$31.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.80.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.85. The company has a market cap of C$24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 117.64, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.58. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$14.41 and a 12-month high of C$33.88.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

