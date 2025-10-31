Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $76.51 and last traded at $70.6470, with a volume of 5753403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.17.

The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $152.79. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

