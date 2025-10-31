Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $64.5270, with a volume of 1883184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,561,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,598,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,247,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,558,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Down 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

