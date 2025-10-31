Fluor (FLR) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $4.1970 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fluor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fluor stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fluor has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluor by 40.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 337.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

