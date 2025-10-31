Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.16, but opened at $54.92. Fortive shares last traded at $53.9190, with a volume of 1,953,954 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Fortive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

