Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.16, but opened at $54.92. Fortive shares last traded at $53.9190, with a volume of 1,953,954 shares trading hands.
The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.
Fortive Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Fortive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fortive Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
