Fourpath Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fourpath Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.54.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.2%

AMZN stock opened at $222.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

