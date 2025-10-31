Francesca Ecsery Purchases 102 Shares of Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) insider Francesca Ecsery bought 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 187 per share, with a total value of £190.74.

Get Henderson High Income Trust alerts:

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

HHI opened at GBX 187.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.35. Henderson High Income Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The company reported GBX 6.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson High Income Trust had a net margin of 86.35% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.