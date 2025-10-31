Franklin Resources (BEN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $2.1705 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 250.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,577 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 190.6% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 160,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 18.4% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 175,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 34.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 414,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 105,455 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 52.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 174,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

