Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Frontline traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $24.8970, with a volume of 596635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

FRO has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $45,026,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 155.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,692,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,775,000 after buying an additional 1,029,034 shares during the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 274.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 877,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 643,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 761.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 573,544 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.71 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 134.58%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

