Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.2242) per share and revenue of $81.43 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLGT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fulgent Genetics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $25,754.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 365,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,548.52. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,577 shares of company stock valued at $121,024. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Amundi raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 45,279 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.