FY2026 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Increased by Analyst

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

BOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE BOH opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 17.41%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 150.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.63%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

