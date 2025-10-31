FY2026 EPS Estimates for CVLT Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for CommVault Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CommVault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVLT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised CommVault Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.53 and its 200 day moving average is $176.13. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,713,584.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,704.37. This represents a 17.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $2,716,717.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,957.46. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,157. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 101.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 188.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

