Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 29,945 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,945 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.54.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

