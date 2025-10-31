Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $190.15, but opened at $169.40. Generac shares last traded at $185.5470, with a volume of 1,377,286 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total value of $837,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 547,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,740,467.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,053,000 after purchasing an additional 137,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,338,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,804,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 914,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Trading Down 8.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

