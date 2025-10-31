Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $62.56 and last traded at $61.8250, with a volume of 254048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 161.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

