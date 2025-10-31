Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $62.56 and last traded at $61.8250, with a volume of 254048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.
The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS.
Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear
Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 161.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.