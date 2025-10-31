Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.11, but opened at $27.33. Global Industrial shares last traded at $28.4850, with a volume of 129,188 shares.

The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $353.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 401,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 180,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Industrial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 2.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 311,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 58,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

