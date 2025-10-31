Global Partners (GLP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $7.2112 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Partners Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $45.01 on Friday. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

In other Global Partners news, COO Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $462,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,714,514.64. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 89.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

