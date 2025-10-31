Graham (GHM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Graham had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect Graham to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.74 million, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. Graham has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $64.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GHM shares. Noble Financial downgraded Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 895.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graham by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 316,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Graham by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

