Gray Media (GTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect Gray Media to post earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $745.2470 million for the quarter. Gray Media has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.16 million. Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gray Media to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gray Media Stock Performance

NYSE GTN opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. Gray Media has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Gray Media Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Gray Media

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 20,000 shares of Gray Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,016.26. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Media

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Gray Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 81,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 45,477 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 29,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 23.0% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 467.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 248,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 204,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gray Media from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Gray Media in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gray Media from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Gray Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Gray Media Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

