Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBXGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.26, but opened at $41.63. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $41.3870, with a volume of 249,153 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director James R. Huffines purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,679.56. This represents a 21.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 597.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.30%. Analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.13%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

